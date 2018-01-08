GPHA Suspends New Tariffs Indefinitely

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has indefinitely put on hold its proposed review of charges at the ports.

The GPHA says this is to address all concerns raised by the various stakeholders involved.

The GPHA, last year announced its decision to review port tariffs on imports beginning January 2018.

According to the GPHA, port tariffs on imported goods were going to be increased by 20 percent, while that on exported goods were to be increased by 15 percent.

The GPHA made the decision to review the charges upwards after four years of not reviewing its charges.

Following this announcement however, the GPHA met with various stakeholders who will be affected by the review.

These included the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, the Ghana Shippers Authority, Ship Owners’ and Agents Association as well as the Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana to discuss the review of the various charges.

However, the General Manager for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the GPHA, Esther Donkor tells Citi Business News the decision has been put on hold indefinitely.

“It’s no more effective this January , it’s been postponed to a further date that we will agree upon and then inform the general public, fact being that we are still in discussion with the major stake holders,” she said.

According to her, the decision is to reconsider the reduction of the proposed charges following an outcry from the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana to have it reduced.

“In some of the areas, some of the stakeholders felt the five percent increase was going to be too harsh so we are still discussing with them until we reach an agreement, so it is possible that there will be a possible decrease in some of the areas”.

She however gave the assurance that the GPHA will meet with the various stakeholders next week to decide on the final review.

“In fact we are scheduling another round of meetings for next week to discuss and agree on the final review”.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaaki Awingobit says the gesture by the GPHA is commendable.

“I must recommend GPHA for having listened to stakeholders like us and having responded to us not only on telephone calls but also writing an official letter to us which we think deserves applause. So from this, we have come to the realization that gone are the days that GPHA or any other agency working in the port and in the clearing chain just implements policies without our consent”.

