GPCC Salutes Akufo-Addo

Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, GPCC President

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has commended the appointees of President Akufo-Addo for their show of great statesmanship in honouring and collaborating with their immediate predecessors.

The highest decision making body of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches in Ghana particularly commended Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botwey, the Foreign Minister for hosting her immediate predecessor, Hannah Serwaa Tetteh and her deputy, Emmanuel Bombande to a send-off party in appreciation of their valuable services to mother Ghana.

The GPCC also commended Hon. Gloria Akuffu, and her immediate predecessor, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong for their display of political maturity and statesmanship in the name of mother Ghana at the ongoing maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast at the International Tribunal of the law of the sea (ITLOS) in Germany.

“We believe that these positive attributes demonstrated by these illustrious daughters of our land must not be swept under the carpet but must be highlighted and shared so as to serve as positive examples to all others,” the council noted.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the council at the end of their annual national retreat to pray and deliberate on current national issues.

Support NPP Gov’t

The council further encouraged Ghanaians to leave behind the rancorous of the elections and rally around and support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to deliver on the mandate and responsibilities that have been entrusted to them for the next four years.

“It is our expectation that unity and a sense of nationalism, especially at the time when we are celebrating our 60th Independence Anniversary in a few weeks time will be our guiding principles in the years ahead of us as a nation,’ the communiqué read.

The GPCC, however, raised concerns over the accusations and counter-accusations between officials of the current government and those of the previous government over the whereabouts of state vehicles and other assets and unlawful seizures.

The council believed that the setting up of the Office of the Administrator General and the coming into being of the Transitional Act would have put to rest this unending phenomenon of transitional excesses.

“We strongly urge all sides to call a truce, let sanity prevail and allow the relevant state institution to address these in an orderly manner,” the statement said.

The groups welcomed the decision by the Parliamentary leadership to set up a five-member committee to investigate the bribery allegation levelled against the members of the appointment committee and reaffirmed its commitment to work with other church councils to deal with the proliferation of false prophets.

“We conclude by reaffirming our strong belief in the Ghanaian through the church of Jesus Christ, to rise once again to the challenge of nation building urging all to eschew all forms of negative attitudes that draw back national progress and sense of patriotism,” the statement said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri