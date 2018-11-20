GOWA Salute Queens, Maidens

Asantewaa

Management of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) has commended the senior national soccer female side, Black Queens and Black Maidens, U-17 female soccer side in their respective campaigns.

The Queens began their African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) campaign with a 1-0 win over their Algerian counterparts over the weekend.

Earlier, the Maidens defeated their Finish counterparts 3-1 in their second game, having thumped host country, Uruguay 5-0 in their opening game.

In a release signed by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, president, GOWA, it stated “We are indeed proud of you, you have demonstrated that, given the push, you can make our dear country proud.

“We at GOWA believe in perseverance; don’t relent, keep pushing till you make yourselves and Ghana proud by lifting the ultimate.”

GOWA, an award scheme designed to reward women of substance in various fields is scheduled for the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge on November 30 at 6pm.

From The Sports Desk