‘Govt Won’t Spend On Stars Friendlies’

Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, has disclosed that government will not fund Black Stars friendly games again.

The Black Stars are reported to be lining up two friendly games against Iceland and Ivory Coast in the next international window.

And according to media reports, the game against the Strakarnir okkar team will be funded by the Icelandic Football Federation as they aim to use the match as preparations for their 2018 FIFA World Cup meeting against Nigeria.

The reports further claimed that government is looking to fund the second game against neighbours Ivory Coast.

However, the deputy sports minister has quelled off the reports by stating they have had a dialogue with the nation’s football governing body that his outfit will no longer spend a dime on any Black Stars international friendly encounter.

“As a country, we have decided not to play any friendly match that we will have to spend on. We have communicated to the FA that if any country wants to play us, they will have to bear the cost,” Hon. Hadzide declared on Oyerepa FM.

“Ghana is a big football nation so any country that wants to play us will have to pay as well. It shouldn’t bring a loss to us, no. Friendly matches should profit us not loss.”