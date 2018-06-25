Govt Will Back Young Entrepreneurs – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo (Right) with Mohammed Awal, Business development Minister

President Akufo-Addo has assured young Ghanaian entrepreneurs that his administration will give full backing to the new and developing entrepreneurship trends in the country.

Speaking during the turn of the Ministry of Business Development’s Presidential Pitch for Start-ups event, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel under the theme, “Creating an Entrepreneurial Climate to Support Young Businesses”, President Akufo-Addo said organisations such as Google and Facebook both of which are headquartered in the Untied States of America, begun as simple ideas that have grown into global giants. The President added that Ghana has not done so well in incubating ideas and developing same into global entities. To that end, government is fully persuaded about giving new start-ups all the needed support to ensure the development and growth of the ideas of young entrepreneurs in the country.

Presidential Pitch for Start-ups

The Presidential Pitch seeks to unearth young entrepreneurs across the ten regions of the country to showcase their innovative business ideas to the President to get financial assistance to implement such ideas. The project is in line with the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of assisting young entrepreneurs to incubate their business ideas and improve livelihoods.