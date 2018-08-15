Gov’t To Meet FIFA On August 16 Over Ban Threat

The Government of Ghana will send a three-man delegation to meet world football governing body, FIFA, to engage in further deliberations on how Ghana can avoid a football ban while working to reform the Ghana Football Association.

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah; Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame; and Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, will make up government’s delegation for Thursday’s meeting in FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

All have also previously attended a similar meeting with FIFA on June 29, regarding the same matter.

FIFA issued a 10-day ultimatum to government on Monday to discontinue its petition to have the GFA dissolved, or face a ban from football. In FIFA’s view, the move constitutes “government interference”.

But in a 12-point response on Tuesday, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, sought further audience with FIFA to fashion a way forward.

Incoming Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, confirmed at a press briefing that FIFA has now heeded to the plea of government and are ready to engage them on Thursday, August 16.

The government initiated processes to dissolve the GFA in June after investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas uncovered widespread rot in all facets of the association.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who resigned as President of the GFA, was caught on tape plotting to fleece the GFA of sponsorship.

Other officials were caught taking bribes to fix matches.

Also, more than 77 referees were caught on tape taking bribes to manipulate the outcome of games.

Government then placed an injunction on all football related activities and moved to liquidate the association it argued existed in service of illegalities.

The High Court subsequently appointed the Registrar of Companies as the official liquidator of the GFA.

