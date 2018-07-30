Gov’t To Meet Doctors To Avert Strike

The Ministry of Health says it will soon be meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Medical Association to resolve concerns regarding reduced SSNIT contributions.

The meeting is to avert possible strike action by members of the Medical Association.

The Association issued a communique over the weekend in which it threatened to go on strike if the government fails to address their grievances.

The doctors want the government to resolve outstanding issues to do with their condition of service.

They are also concerned about the non-payment of conversion differences said to have been outstanding since December 2011.

National President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea outlined a roadmap they intend to take if the government fails to address these demands before August 6.

“A one week window is hereby offered the Ministry of Health for that matter government to resolve all these outstanding issues. If by 18 hours GMT on August 5, 2018, all the issues have not been resolved by the government then the following set of activities will kickstart.

“Effective Monday, August 6, 2018, all doctors working in the public sector shall withdraw outpatient services. This will continue till Sunday 19th August 2018.

“From Monday, August 20, 2018, to Sunday, August 26, 2018, all emergency services shall be withdrawn.

“From Monday, August 27, 2018, all services offered by doctors in the public health facilities shall be totally withdrawn,” he threatened.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Robert Cudjoe says they will soon be meeting with doctors to avert a possible strike.

He told Joy News’ Matilda Wemegah the doctors must exercise restraint even as the ministry meets them to solve their grievances.

He dismissed claims the government has done little or nothing at all to address the grievances of the doctors.

“Some measures are being addressed. One of their concerns which is the cost of postgraduate training programmes will be borne by the government.

“The minister will not sit down for the strike action to happen for lives to be lost,” he stated.

