Gov’t To Launch National Public Sector Reform Strategies

Government will on August 8, this year launch a five-year National Public Sector Reform Strategies (NPSRS) aimed at improving service delivery in the public sector.

The launch, which will be held on the theme: “Delivering for citizens and private sector” will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Briefing journalists about the launch in Accra Thursday morning, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reform, Mr Thomas Kusi Boafo, said the goal of the initiative “is to enhance service delivery to citizens and the private sector.”

He added that through “this strategy, the government aims to establish open and impartial public sector at the central and local government levels with citizens and private sector at the core of government concern.”

He said the draft National Public Sector Reform Strategies 2018 to 2023 has received both cabinet and executive approval.

Mr Kusi Boafo said the absence of comprehensive national public sector reform strategies have been identified as one of the main reasons for the uncoordinated, inefficient, and ineffective reforms in the public sector, hence leading to the poor, unimpressive public service delivery in the country.

He explained that the previous government under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) developed a national public sector reform strategy document which was to be implemented from 2017 to 2027, but the document has been reviewed by the current government to a five year period, starting 2018 to 2023.

He said there will be a series of forums to brief the public about the new NPSRS, explaining that the country will be demarcated into three zones, namely the southern, middle belt and northern for the educational forums.

Mr Kusi Boafo expressed worry about the poor attitudes toward service delivery in the public sector in the country, saying such practices do not only endanger future generations but the country’s progress and prosperity.

He called for greater cooperation and partnership from the citizenry, particularly the media and the private sector to ensure the sustainability of the new national public sector reform strategies document.

