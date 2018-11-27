Gov’t To Increase Service Years For Soldiers

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to kick against government’s plans to increase the service years for other ranks in the military from 25 to 30 years.

The Legislative Instrument to increase the service years for other ranks in the military from 25 to 30 years matured Monday 27 November.

Contributing on the 2019 budget debate on the security sector Tuesday on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior James Agalga said the new directive is misplaced and that it would weaken the ability of the country’s reputable armed forces.

“We are here talking about a fighting force; a fighting force is one that must be agile, a fighting force is one that must be youthful. But a policy which seeks to extend the service period of the other ranks from 25 years to 30 years in my view is a misplaced priority and should not be pursued,” he said.

He added: “A force which is aged cannot have the spirit and the efficiency defend our territorial integrity.”

Citing the UK and US to buttress his argument, Agalga stressed that extension of service is going to place a burden on Ghana’s finances because more money will be spent on the health needs of aged troops.

The Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, however, disagreed, noting that Agalga, who is a former Deputy Interior Minister lacks a proper appreciation of the policy.

“He [Agalga] was part of the committee that looked at it [LI] and it has become law. So I don’t know what he is talking about. He is probably misleading the people of Ghana. He should go back and look at it,” said Nitiwul.

-Starrfmonline