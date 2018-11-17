Govt To Facilitate Ultra- Modern Film Production Studio – Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the government of Ghana will facilitate the construction of an ultra-modern film production studio for the film industry.

Presenting the 2019 budget statement to parliament on Thursday, the Mr. Ofori-Atta stated that the construction of the studio will attract the international film community in the country.

He added that the government has acquired 200 acres of land to support a village for the creative arts.

The minister, however, mentioned that the government would pursue the passing of Legislative Instrument to establish a secretariat for the National Film Authority in 2019.

He stressed that the Creative Arts Fund was incorporated into the Bill to ensure economic viability of the creative art sector in the economy.

In its 2016 manifesto, the government promised to provide a fund for the creative arts industry, build nine theatres across nine regions (other than Greater Accra), set a creative arts secretariat, establish a copyright court, among others.