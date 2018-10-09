Govt To Employ 145k People – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information minister-designate Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said government has given the financial clearance for the recruitment of some 145,000 people in the public sector.

The move, he noted, is part of government’s efforts at providing jobs for Ghanaians.

“Financial Clearance has been given for over 145,000 jobs as part of efforts to provide economic opportunities for our people as promised,” Oppong-Nkrumah tweeted.

According to Starr News sources, the breakdown of the jobs will include 100,000 graduates recruited to into the Nation Builders Corp, 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government’s afforestation programme and 9,572 educational workers.

Other areas include agriculture where 2,700 will be engaged as Extension officers while almost 7,000 will go into the various security agencies.

The development comes in the wake of mass job losses in the banking sector, and vigilante groups associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party, on rampage over government’s failure to provide them jobs as promised during the elections.

Over the weekend, members of the vigilante group Delta Force scattered a meeting being held by the minister for Monitoring and Evaluation Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei over claims he has failed to deliver on his promises to them.

-Starrfmonline