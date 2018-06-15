Gov’t Sets Up Task-Force To Monitor Paperless System

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The government has established a task-force to monitor the implementation of the paperless system at the ports on a daily basis.

According to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the team will also provide reports on daily activities at the ports.

Explaining the move to Citi News, Economic Adviser to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako said the task-force would give government first-hand information in addressing issues at the ports.

“We think that there ought to be a body that watches over the watchman, and this will be the task-force that will feed the seat of government with real-time information and data on daily basis or weekly basis or bi-weekly basis so the government can be on top of the issues or happenings at the ports.”

Port inspecting agencies reduced to 3

The Vice President also announced that government would reduce the number of inspecting agencies at the port from 16 to 3.

This, he said, will take effect from July 1, 2018.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who made this known at the MOBEX Tech Expo, is optimistic this decision will enhance efficiency at the country’s ports.

The only three agencies to undertake the inspection will now be the Ghana Standards Authority, the Food and Drugs and Authority and the Customs Division.

The National Security and the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), are only expected to join as and when it becomes necessary.

Dr Boako said the move is expected to also reduce clearing time at the ports.

This move, combined with the implementation of the paperless system may come in handy for importers who in some cases spend so much time clearing goods at the ports.

Paperless system

The paperless clearing systemwas started on September 1, 2017, following a directive by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, that the port authorities automate all processes to reduce human interaction.

The move aims at reducing turnaround time for businesses and eliminating corruption.

According to the Vice President revenue increased from GHc130 million in the first week of September 2016, to GHc213 million in the same period for 2017.

-Citifmonline