Govt Secures Employment For Major Mahama’s Wife

Barbara Mahama being consoled by the late Maxwell Mahama’s Mother, Veronica Bamford

Government has established a trust fund in the name of the late Major Adam Mahama.

The fund which will be called ‘Major Mahama Trust Fund’ will cater for his wife and children.

Additionally, the government has also secured employment for his wife, Babara Mahama.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, told Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan in an interview that the establishment of the fund and the employment offer were in fulfilment of government’s promise to the family after he was gruesomely murdered at Denkyira- Boase.

“Government promised when he was murdered that we would establish a trust fund for him as part of the four things we originally agreed to establish. So we have been working to ensure that we get that bill established.

“We went to cabinet and cabinet approved of it, we took it to the Gazette, it’s been done and today it’s in Parliament. So it’s a bill that the President will assent to it after Parliament has done its job. The objective of the fund is to cater for the welfare of the family of the late military officer. And we are hoping by the end of the month Parliament works on it for it to be passed,” he noted.

The 32-year-old military commander was lynched at Denkyira-Boase during an early morning jogging by locals who suspected he was an armed robber after sighting a sidearm on him.

Forty-two persons have since been arrested over the nefarious act and are standing trial for murder and attempt to commit murder.