Gov’t Secures $3m For National Sanitation Master-Plan

The Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Kofi Adda, has reiterated the need for a road-map to address sanitation challenges in the national capital, Accra.

Speaking at a Stakeholder sensitization forum yesterday [Wednesday], Kofi Adda said it is necessary to have a plan in order to be able to address sanitation problems in the country.

“I will say it is critical because in any endeavour, if you do not have a good plan, you may not know where you are heading, you will be lucky to get on the right path. So we need a master plan attached to getting everything that we need to anticipate in trying to develop a very efficient sanitation module” he said.

He also noted that, once the module is developed and used for the Greater Accra Region and it works effectively, the same modules will used for other regions.

An integrated master-plan to keep the city clean known as Integrated Urban Environmental Sanitation Master Plan (IUESMP), will complement all existing strategies in the sanitation, drainage and water management sub-sectors to holistically deal with sanitation and waste.

The initiative is worth $3 million, and is funded by the World Bank. The memorandum of understanding was signed between the government and the World Bank in October 2017.

The initiative has come at a time Ghana is battling with poor sanitation and drainage systems.

The President as part of his vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, inaugurated a detailed national sanitation campaign in 2017.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 13, 2017, launched the National Sanitation Campaign not only with a call for a change in attitude from Ghanaians, but some policy initiatives to enforce already existing sanitation laws.

Below are some key points from the National Sanitation Campaign initiative:

1. Establishment of the National Sanitation Authority

2. Establishment of National Sanitation Fund, which will be “announced shortly,” according to the President.

3. The local government charged to ensure one house, one toilet policy is adhered to.

4. Sanitation Ministry and Attorney General’s office to set aside a day to try sanitation offences

5. The Evaluation and Monitoring Minister is to publish Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assembly’s sanitation performances quarterly.

6. Sanitation Ambassadors will be appointed to help with the campaign.

7. The development of three new material recovery sites for the recovery and recycling of waste from Accra.

8. The government intends to adequately resource waste management companies with modern and effective tools for their work.

9. All government departments and agencies will be assigned two officers, Sanitation Marshals and Deputy Marshals, to ensure the compliance with sanitation by-laws.

10. The establishment of a National Sanitation Brigade, made up of Ghanaian youth, to enforce sanitation laws nationwide.

11. The deployment of automatic sweepers for major streets

–citifmonline.com