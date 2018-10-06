Govt Salutes Teachers

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

Government has congratulated teachers in the country on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day 2018.

Also known as International Teachers’ Day, World Teachers’ Day is celebrated on October 5th annually.

It was established in 1994 to mark the adoption of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, [1] which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situation of teachers globally.

The said recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment and initial training, as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment and working conditions.

The World Teachers’ Day is to focus on “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.

This year’s celebration coincided with Ghana Teacher Prize Awards.

Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, in a statement, stated that Ghana could not have come this far in developing her human resource base without the “sterling work done by our teachers to impart knowledge to our young citizens, in particular, often under challenging circumstances and at great personal sacrifice.”

The Government of Ghana believes that the teacher is central to several reforms in education in order to deliver a confident, competitive, skilled workforce for national development, the minister said in the statement.

“This reflected in the theme for this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize Awards, which is ‘The Right To Education Means The Right To A Qualified Teacher. Improving teacher education benefits everyone and government is committed to putting a number of measures in place to improve the capacity of teachers, it added.

By Melvin Tarlue