Gov’t Saddled With GH¢23m Hajj Debt

Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur visiting pilgrims at the Hajj village

Government is saddled with a debt of GH¢23 million in respect of Hajj operations part of which is indebtedness to a Saudi carrier Nas Air which was engaged for the airlifting of pilgrims in the previous year.

The disclosure was made by a source close to the Office of the Vice President who assured, however, that this notwithstanding, government would do all it can to ensure a successful airlifting of pilgrims for the annual religious ritual in the Islamic calendar.

Another nagging problem which has remained over the years is the inability of successive hajj managers to clear the number of prospective pilgrims who were not airlifted.

One of the challenges of the Hajj this year is how to airlift four hundred and fifty two passengers who were not airlifted last year even though they paid in full.

The source who sought anonymity said “we would do all we can to ensure a smooth Hajj and would also take the necessary steps by way of auditing to establish the circumstances under which fares were paid into an account but which can neither be traced nor refunded.”

Recently a representative of the Hajj Agents Association complained about the stressful times there were in as the over four hundred persons who could not be airlifted are demanding immediate refund of their monies they paid into a Unibank Hajj Account.

Although the Hajj operations have escaped the previous negative headlines, the incurred debt and the monies paid by the over four hundred prospective pilgrims remain formidable challenges which must addressed.

Successive governments have confronted enormous challenges in ensuring the welfare of pilgrims but these appear to have defied treatment.

The source said, however “a module is being prepared which would solve this nagging challenges once and for all.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rauf Tanko could not be reached for comments as he was said to be engaged in a meeting.

By A.R. Gomda