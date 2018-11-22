Gov’t Releases GHS30m To Complete Sofoline Interchange Project

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Road Minister

Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, says GHS 30 million has been released to China GEO Construction to resume work on the Sofoline Interchange project.

Construction works on the Sofoline-Abuakwa stretch of the main Kumasi-Sunyani Road has stalled for over three years.

The project, which begun in 2007 and expected to be completed in three years, has suffered repeated stoppages.

It was the result of government’s failure to pay for work done to the tune of about $30 million.

Safety measures are also to be installed on the road which have delayed, forcing pedestrians to use unsafe means to cross the roads.

Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta on Monday said the NPP government is committed to seeing the project completed to ease traffic on the Sofoline-Abuakwa Road.

“This government wants to ensure all stalled projects are completed. Our investments in road cannot go waste. Kumasi-Accra road is receiving some attention. The dualisation will be completed before the NPP leaves power,” he added.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, assured the public that the contractor will soon fix traffic lights and footbridges along the road.

Managing Director of China Geo Engineering Corporation, Ghana, Eric Yang is grateful to government for the payment.

He pledged the company’s readiness to resume and complete work which is about 75% complete.

-Myjoyonline