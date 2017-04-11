Gov’t Releases GH¢465m For One-District-One-Factory Project

President Nana Akufo-Addo

An amount of GH¢465 million has been released by government for the commencement of the one-district-one-factory project.

The Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Budget at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr. Padi Adjirakor, who made the announcement in Accra on Monday also revealed that an amount of GH¢256 million has also been released for the revamping of 100 private commercially viable companies throughout the country.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Trade and Industry Minister Mr. Alan Kyerematen, at the opening of the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference, Mr Adjirakor said all businesses that qualified for the two programmes must present their proposals to the ministry for the necessary action to be taken.

Mr Adjirakor added that the project, which is expected to kick-start any moment from now, would boost the nation’s economy, create more jobs, as well as make most districts economic giants.

The commencement of the one-district-one-factory project is in fulfilment of the NPP’s campaign promise.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised to transform Ghana’s economy by establishing a factory in each of the 216 districts.

The initiative, otherwise known as district enterprises, is to establish medium-to-large-scale factories or industrial enterprises that have the potential to fundamentally affect the economy of the districts.

