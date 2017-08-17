Govt. Releases Cash For Stadium

Isaac Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, has revealed that GH¢10m has been released for the completion of works at the Legon Stadium.

The 30,000 capacity edifice was stalled after the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) decided not finance the project which started in 2003.

The Legon stadium has been earmarked as a potential venue to host next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Around GH¢16m will be required to finish the project and the Sports Minister has revealed that GH¢10m of that money has now been approved for works to continue.

“Government has released about GH¢10million to start constructing the Legon Sports Stadium,” Asiamah said at the end of his tour of facilities earmarked to host the upcoming WAFU tournament.

“As a government that built four new stadia in this country, we’re committed to developing the sports infrastructure in the country. We will renovate all the dilapidated stadia but we won’t rush it,” he added. Ghcrusader