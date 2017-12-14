Gov’t Ready To Tap Into Ideas – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated the government is opened to ideas from individuals, irrespective of political affiliation that will help transform the economy.

Dr. Bawumia noted although the Akufo-Addo-led government has the capable hands to run the economy, it will not “assume the know-it all philosophy”.

“As a government, we do not assume the know-it all philosophy but rather believe that a great rich set of ideas are inherent in people like you, and we are ready to tap into that,” Dr. Bawumia emphasised at the launch of the Economic Club of Ghana on Wednesday.

He added: “The Club indeed comes in at an appropriate time, and I can assure you of the support and commitment of the government. We shall be open to ideas, recommendations, and suggestions in relation to the formulation and implementation of economic and social policies, to the extent that they support both the short and long term development agenda of Ghana.”

While welcoming the Economic Club initiative, the former deputy Governor of the Central Bank, advised members of such clubs to be apolitical.

“I challenge you not to be partisan. I challenge you to be firm and unwavering in your analyses and discourses. Be problem solvers. Let your commentary be a source of public economic education, not just commentators to score points.

“Let us think outside the box of standard economic paradigms. Let us ask old questions anew and seek new solutions. That is the recipe for progress, innovation and growth,” Dr. Bawumia stressed.

“There should be no fear whatsoever in the presentations of your views, critical or not because that is what makes democracy, and our kind of democracy beautiful and allows for economic development to be carried out in a free and fair society.

“To all those gathered here to witness such a memorable occasion, I urge you also to become members of this club. Don’t be intimidated by its name. Economics is after all a social science of the way we go about our economic affairs for the greatest public good. Contribute to its growth in kind, in ideas and backbone support because the growth of this club will mean that Ghana is equally growing,” the vice president opined.

Dr. Bawumia averred the government is ever ready to pool Ghanaians together “to build a resilient and stable economy on the strength of our own human and non-human resources, guided by well-thought out policies and strategies.”

He observed that constant engagement with the private sector is one of the surest means to achieve the ambitious industrialization agenda.

“We are embarking on an ambitious but achievable industrialization agenda, with the private sector at its heart. We have set the ball in motion, but will require commitment and alignment of the private sector and all Ghanaians to realizing this objective.

“We believe that consistent engagement, dialogue and discussions among relevant stakeholders will be key to the structural transformation of the Ghanaian economy going forward. The Economic Club could be a strong source of ideas and well researched innovative thinking to inform and to complement governance ideas in building the economy, recognizing that a weak economy and a low capacity economy will not take us into the desired Middle Income status. We are becoming a low middle income for too long,” Dr. Bawumia remarked.

-Starrfmonline