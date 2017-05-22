Govt Re-States Takoradi To Paga Railway Project

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Gulkpena

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the NPP government will establish a railway from Takoradi to Paga in the Upper East Region.

According to him, it will be one of the legacies the NPP government will leave behind in the country.

He assured Ghanaians that government will fulfill the campaign promises made to Ghanaians.

The vice president explained that government has initiated the ‘planting for food and jobs’ which government promised Ghanaians of enhancing the agriculture sector in the country.

“There will be the availability of tractors and other farming equipment and affordable fertilisers at reduced prices to assist farmers,” he underscored

He indicated that the allowances of teachers and student nurses will be restored in September, as well as the running of the free senior high school education.

The vice president disclosed that the Tamale International Airport will be made the headquarters for pilgrims in the country.

Dr Bawumia stated that the government will soon commence the ‘one district one factory policy’ initiative to create job opportunities for Ghanaians.

The Gulkpena, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, appealed to government to settle the feeding grants of the various senior high schools in the region to enable the students to have peace of mind whilst studying in school.

He urged the president to appoint a competent chief executive officer (CEO) for the Tamale Teaching Hospital to solve the numerous problems affecting the facility to enhance health delivery in the region.

The vice president paid a courtesy call on the Gulkpena, Dakpema, Sagnarigu Naa and some other chiefs in the Northern Region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale