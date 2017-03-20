Gov’t Policies To Improve Competitiveness- Alan

Freda Duplan and Alan Kyerematen unveiling the 60th anniversary logo

Alan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister, has indicated that new policies that would be introduced by government would create a favorable business environment to boost competition among companies in Ghana.

He said the policies are aimed at offering direct and indirect support to companies, including medium and long-term financing.

Mr. Kyerematen also noted that government would support companies and encourage Ghanaians to patronize locally manufactured products and services in the bid to create more jobs.

“Whatever it takes to support companies for them to survive and create jobs is what we are interested in,” he said.

He disclosed this while speaking at the 60th anniversary celebrations of Nestlé Ghana Limited held at the head office of the company in Accra.

Mr. Kyerematen commended Nestlé for its commitment to meeting tax obligations.

“They are paying taxes. My understanding is that they are the second best taxpayer in Ghana. Government needs revenue to be able to support its projects,” he said.

Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Ltd, Freda Y. Duplan, said the company has survived primarily by creating shared values for both businesses and society.

“At Nestlé, we are proud that the achievement of 60 years of contributing to nutrition, health and wellness has been achieved together with employees, customers, consumers, key external stakeholders such as government and communities, individuals and families,” she said.

Mrs. Duplan said the objective of Nestlé is to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

“We are guided by the value of respect for ourselves, for others, for diversity and for the future.’

She observed that Nestlé’s commitment to local agricultural sector has been encouraging, noting that the company trained more than 50,000 cereal farmers through the Northern Rural Growth programme in partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.

Mathias Feldmann, Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, lauded the efforts of the multinational company in the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Mrs. Duplan and Mr. Kyerematen unveiled the 60th Anniversary logo of Nestle at the event.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri