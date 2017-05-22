Govt Plans Big For Tamale Airport

Salifu Saeed with Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Aviation Minister Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah has disclosed that government will construct a cargo carrier terminal in Tamale which will transport foodstuffs directly from the Tamale International Airport to other countries in the world.

She added that the Tamale Airport can serve neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and other countries.

The first phase of the Tamale International Airport cost Ghana GH$130 million and with its completion, she said government will go back into the books and audit because government expects value for money.

The aviation minister paid a courtesy call on the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Andani, and the Abudu Regent, Boling-Lana, and the chief of Tamale, Gulkpe Naa, at their palaces.

The regent of Dagbon provided government with 6,000 acres of land for the construction of an airstrip for the Yendi Municipality because the old airstrip was being encroached upon.

Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed thanked the aviation minister for working very hard to ensure the expansion of the airport to meet international standards.

He disclosed that the chiefs are willing to provide any land government would need to expand the airport in future.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale