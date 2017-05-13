Govt Pays GH¢106m Feeding Grant To SHS

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

A STAGGERING GH¢106,697,620.80 is said to have been released by the government as feeding grant for second cycle (senior high) schools in the country.

The finance ministry reportedly released the money this week to ensure the continuous feeding of students.

This news is reportedly contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the ministry.

It explained that part of the amount is the third term feeding grant for 137,300 students for the 2015/16 academic year, while part is also to be used as feeding grant for 140,264 students for the first term of the 2016/17 academic year.

The statement further indicated that the ministry was processing the remaining claims for the 2016/17 academic year.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, promised to change the face of the education sector whilst in opposition.

The party promised to make education at the senior high school (SHS) level free when voted into political office.

So far, the government seems to be fulfilling all its promises, especially in the educational sector.

The first budget of the government captured funding for the free education, which is set to be rolled out in September this year.

The free education policy is viewed by the NPP administration as the surest way to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in society.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi