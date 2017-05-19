Govt. Pays Accident Boxer Bills

The deputy Minister(L) at boxer’s bedside

The government of Ghana has paid for the surgery of former national welterweight champion Isaac Aryee who was hit by a policeman while riding a motor bike.

The Bukom native, two weeks ago got involved in a serious accident (breaking his neck) after he was allegedly knocked down by vehicle driven by a Police Officer (Aikins) from Mamprobi Police Station on the mortuary road in Accra.

The Deputy Minister of Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide paid a visit to the boxer last week and promised that government will pay for the full cost (GHC 14,000) of Aryee’s surgery.

Last Tuesay, Aryee had a successful surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, and on Wednesday the Deputy Sports Minister was at the hospital and on behalf of government paid for the full cost of the injured boxer’s surgery.

Naa Darkua Dodoo, PRO of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) said they are very much grateful to the government and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

It would be recalled that former Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderuije also paid an amount of GHC14,000 that was mentioned earlier.