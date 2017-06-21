 Govt. Not Funding Stars Friendlies

Black Stars

The government of Ghana is not funding the Black Stars high-profile international friendly games against Mexico and USA.

Ghana will play against El Tri of Mexico and the Yankee Boys of USA in international friendly games on June 28 and July1 respectively.

And the spokesperson of the sports ministry, Elvis Baah has declared that the two games have been fully catered for by the football federations of the Black Stars’ opponents after criticism were labeled against his outfit for under-declaring budgets for the games.

“The FA has furnished us with everything, every detail of the two matches to the ministry,” Elvis Agyei Baah told SportsObama.com

“Of course they cannot travel to the games without the ministry’s consent and so the ministry is aware of all the financial packages therefore government is not spending a dime on the matches.”

“Everything has been catered for and so we are fully aware as far as the two matches are concerned,” he added.

Ghana’s Black Stars team will leave the country on Saturday ahead of their international friendly matches against the USA and Mexico.