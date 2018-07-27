Gov’t Names Moree SHS After Late Amissah-Arthur

The Moree Senior High School has been renamed Kwesi Amissah-Arthur SHS to immortalize the late vice president under the John Mahama administration.

The second cycle institution is located within the hometown of the former governor of the Central Bank.

In his tribute at the funeral of Mr. Amissah-Arthur at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, 27 July 2018, President Akufo-Addo said the government opted to rename the school in consultation with the family of the late vice president.

Ahead of the funeral, the youth in the Abura-Aseibu Kwamankese District of the Central region called on the government to re-christen the school after Mr. Amissah-Arthur.

According to the youth, the decision is the surest way of immortalising the memory of the late vice president.

The late Amissah-Arthur, the youth who operate under the umbrella of “Young Democrats Movement of Abura-Aseibu-Kwamankese” explained was indeed instrumental in the construction of the school hence rewarding his sweat even in his grave.

The late Veep, they added has indeed paid his dues in ensuring development in the area including coming to the rescue of the said school anytime the need arose thereby calling for the renaming as a sign of appreciation to the departing Veep.

Amissah-Arthur, 67, died on 29 June after collapsing during a workout session at the Airforce Gym.

-Starrfmonline