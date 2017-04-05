Gov’t Lauds Media Campaign Against Galamsey; Pledges Support

John Peter Amewu, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The government has lauded the ongoing media campaign to end illegal mining, pledging to support the advocacy.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Peter Amewu, is confident the media crusade against the destruction of water bodies and the environment by galamsey (illegal mining) operators would achieve results.

“I assure you that the President, Nana Akufo Addo, is so passionate about the environment, the pollution of water bodies, degradation of our forest and is strongly behind you. We in politics and in government are solidly behind you,” Mr Amewu said at the launch of a media coalition against galamsey.

The activities of the small-scale miners have caused severe pollution to the country’s fresh water bodies and destroyed arable lands.

The Ghana Water Company has shut down some of its treatment plants as key water sources have been heavily polluted with heavy metals beyond acceptable levels for purification.

The famous Pra and Tano rivers are among the most polluted water bodies.

Farming activities at many communities in the Ashanti and Eastern regions, which are rich in precious minerals, have also been curtailed due to galamsey.

“The people who are currently going around and destroying the environment are total killers. It is not different from armed robbery. Metal content in our water bodies have increased, the mercury content has risen, the cyanide content has increased,” Mr Amewu said.

Mr Amewu recently appealed to China to help with the fight against the illegal mining activities as galamsey operations are heavily dominated by Chinese nationals.

“We have no better time than today and now to go after those guys [illegal miners],” he said.

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and other media partners on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 launched a campaign against galamsey activities.

The event was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

-Myjoyonline