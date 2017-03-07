Gov’t Gives Marwako One-Week Ultimatum To Produce Report On Assault Of Employee

The Employment Minister has directed managers of Marwako Fast Food to produce a report over an alleged assault of a female worker within a week.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah told the media Tuesday the report of the company would assist the ministry in its investigation of the issue. He stated the Employment Ministry will not fail to sanction the company if it is found culpable.

Marwako Restaurant is in the news after a Lebanese supervisor; Tihad Chaaban manhandled a worker, Evelyn Boakye for working slowly. He is reported to have dipped the head of the lady into a hot pepper sauce amidst hurling of invectives at her on February 26, 2017.

Mr Chaaban refused to let go of Ms Boakye despite pleas from other workers, a colleague narrated.

The issue has generated public outcry with sections of Ghanaians calling for the “immediate” deportation of the supervisor. The police arrested Mr Chaaban and charged him for assault. He was later granted a police inquiry bail pending conclusion of investigations.

A line manager of the Restaurant, Bernard Opoku went in defence of the action of the Lebanese. He told an Accra-based radio station that the Supervisor did no harm to Ms Boakye.Mr Chaaban has rendered an apology to the worker asking to be forgiven for what he did.

But the Employment and Gender Ministries have assured Ghanaians they will apply the laws of the country to the letter.

Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has said justice would be served the alleged victim if investigations authenticate the claim. She promised to ensure that no Ghanaian woman suffers any form of abuse in the hands of their employers.

The company in its response assured the Ministries it will submit the report before the deadline.

