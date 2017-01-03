Gov’t Extends Subah Contract

Subah Infosolutions

The outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has reportedly extended its contract with Subah Infosolutions.

Subah, which is one of the leading IT solution providers in revenue collection, ICT, data management, healthcare, banking, among others, has been granted the extension to continue monitoring revenues from the telecommunication companies on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), but it is not clear when the contract would expire.

A letter signed by the Commissioner-General of GRA George Blankson and sent to the telecommunication companies asked them to “Continue granting of access to your physical network nodes pursuant to the Communications Service Tax (Amendment), Act, 2013 (Act 864).”

“This has reference to a letter with reference number MoF/RPD/GRA/016 dated 11th November, 2016 from the Hon. Minister of Finance on the above subject,” the letter said, adding that “we wish to inform you that Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited has been granted approval to continue its role of monitoring revenue from the telecommunication companies on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority.”

“Further to the above, we wish to request that you continue to grant access to Messrs Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited to your physical network nodes in accordance with the provisions of the Communications Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 864).”

Subah has developed a platform for SIM-Box Fraud Detection Service which enables mobile operators to track down and eliminate SIM Boxes from the networks in real-time.

According to the IT firm, it utilizes a data feed to collect real-time usage data for each IMSI in the network, which is used to quickly identify offending SIMS.

By William Yaw Owusu