Govt Engages Grassroots In Policy Making

John Boadu addressing NPP communicators in Tamale

The National Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has embarked on an exercise to train its grassroots on policy formulation and implementation.

The Acting National General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu disclosed that the exercise is expected to train leaders of the party at the grassroots level as well as the communicators of the party across the country.

According to John Boadu, the forum will create the opportunity for government to relate with party members and party faithful.

As part of the forum, Mr. John Boadu revealed that, the grassroots members will be given the opportunity to have their say and determine what policies should be developed and advanced by the government.

He indicated that the exercise forms part of the party’s resolve to involve the grassroots in government’s policy formulation and governance.

“Engaging the grassroots and involving them in governance, giving them the avenue to contribute and determine what policies should be rolled out allows for easy implementation; this will also change the notion of government dictating to the grassroots,” he said.

The forum is also expected to make government policies and programs appealing and well accepted at the local levels.

The NPP Acting National General Secretary said the party is putting in place institutions to sustain policies it develops and advances.

Meanwhile, the acting national general secretary has hinted DAILY GUIDE that there is a high propensity of him seeking the mandate for general secretary of the party.

“It’s possible I will contest for the general secretary position of the party, but for now I have a major job of organizing the party and additional responsibilities of administering the party as its general secretary,” he stated.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale