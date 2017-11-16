Govt. To Create Sports Platforms

Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed in the 2018 Budget that government has rolled out programs to create sports platforms for the youth.

Notable among the comprehensive program is the creation of a Sports Fund aimed at developing sports development in the country.

He said when the Sports Fund is established, it would be in fulfillment of a manifesto promise made to the people of Ghana.

Reading the three-hour Budget yesterday, he mentioned that the setting up of the sports fund will take care of challenges regarding funding sporting activities.

The Finance Minister pointed out that government will not relent on its efforts to have the National Youth and Sports Act passed taking into account its potential in sports development in the country.

He said “Inadequate funds to provide the necessary infrastructure, build the capacity of sports personnel, attract and maintain highly qualified personnel, provide support services to elite and up-and-coming sportspersons, provide adequate sports equipment as well as organise national and international sports events, have been the major reasons for our under-achievements in sports.”

He added “In 2018, the Ministry will continue the process of passing the Legislative Instruments of the National Youth and Sports Act, pursue the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill and create a Sports Fund to improve sports development in the country. The Authority will establish Youth in Sports Development programme to create a platform for the youth to contribute to sports development.”

But the Minister failed to mention how much money has been allocated to the Sports Ministry.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

