Govt Covers Galamsey Pits

Sir John weeping over a destroyed forest at Pamprama in Koboro

GALAMSEY PITS in forest reserves across the country, which are serving as death traps for innocent farmers, are currently being covered by government.

The Forestry Commission has engaged companies with land reclamation expertise, to properly cover the dangerous pits across the country.

The reclamation of the galamsey pits are currently being done at Ashanti, Western and Eastern regions, among other areas that suffered from the galamsey menace.

After the reclamation exercise, government would embark on a massive afforestation programme to help restore the forest and make the environment look green again.

This was disclosed by Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka ‘Sir John’, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, at Koboro in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.

He stated that the contract for the reclamation of the Pamprama Forest at Koboro in the Amansie Central District has been awarded to Unique Star Point Company.

The occasion was when Forestry Commission officials including board members, management members and other top officials, stormed Koboro on a working visit on Tuesday.

Sir John also announced that 15,000 Ghanaians would be employed to take part in the afforestation exercise to help replenish the almost depleted forest.

He said some of the recruited people would be engaged as forest guards and they would be properly armed to protect the forest from encroachers.

According to him, the Forestry Commission, under his leadership, would not allow anybody or group of people to deplete the forest with chain saw or galamsey activities.

Sir John, therefore, cautioned illegal miners and chain saw operators to desist from causing havoc to the forest, warning that any offender would be dealt with by the law.

Brig. Gen. Joseph Odei (rtd), Board Chairman of Forestry Commission, announced that more forest rangers would be employed and well equipped to protect the forest.

Forestry Commission Board Members such as Dr. Kwabena Kokofu, George Brobbey and other top officials of the commission were present.

Bekwaihene Akwamuhene, Nana Ntiamoah Amankuo III, commended President Akufo-Addo for having the vision to reclaim the depleted forest and boost the lives of Koboro people.

On behalf of his people, he promised that the entire residents of Koboro would support the government’s agenda to reclaim the forest.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi