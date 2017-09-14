Govt. Courts Companies …To Sponsor National Teams

Pius Hadzide

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Pius Hadzide says government has considered engaging the private sector to rally support, by way of sponsorship to the various national teams.

Apart from the senior national soccer team-Black Stars, the rest-Black Meteors, Satellites, Starlets, Queens, Princesses, Maidens (Football), Black Bombers (Boxing) Black Sticks (Hockey) etc have no sponsors.

That, according to the Minister has stirred government to court companies in the country to push the various national teams to the level that will bring honour to the country.

He told the press “On Wednesday September 13, the Ministry will have a meeting with top CEOs and top level management of selected major companies in Ghana to push the agenda forward.

“We will try our maximum best to get private entities to sponsor our various national teams especially the female ones as it will help a lot.”

He indicated that government’s quest to ensure equitable distribution of the national cake among the various national teams has informed the decision.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum