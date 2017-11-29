Gov’t To Construct 10,000 Housing Units

Ghanaians have been urged to expect the construction of about 10,000 housing units of various types this year in all the regional capitals of the country.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, presenting the 2018 national budget statement to Parliament, said government was committed to reducing the housing deficit through the provision of safe and affordable housing.

“In this regard, the second phase of the Security Agencies Housing Project, comprising 368 housing units for the Ghana Navy, has been completed and ready for commissioning.

“In addition, 216 of the affordable housing units at Kpone were allocated to the Ghana Police Service for completion. The stalled Government Affordable Housing Projects at Borteyman-Greater Accra and Asokore-Mampong, Kumasi were handed over to SSNIT for completion. Work resumed at the Asokore Mampong site for 1,030 housing units and the project is progressing steadily.”

The Finance Minister revealed that in addition, the first phase of 5,000 housing units at Saglemi–Old Ningo for 1,502 housing units was 75 percent complete.

“The Ministry will commence the construction of Sea Defence Projects at Axim, Cape Coast, Ningo-Prampram, Shama and Mensa Guinea in Accra. The coastal protection works at Aboadze and Nkontompo was completed whilst the Adjoa, Blekusu, New Takoradi/Elmina Phase II and Dansoman are at 65 percent, 45 percent, 40 percent and 45 percent complete, respectively.

“In 2018, construction of various reinforced concrete drains will be undertaken in Abuakwa South, Tano North, Subin, Effiduase in Sekyere East District, Okaikoi Central, Asutifi, Hwidiem, Tafo, Tamale, Ofoase-Korkorben, Odorkor, Bodi, Boanim, Dwinase, Asankragua, Nkrankwanta, among others.”

Commenting on the country’s railway sector development, the Finance Minister said this year, the Ministry’s Railway Master Plan developed in 2013 will be reviewed and new rail line extensions incorporated to guide railway development with a focus on rail safety.

In addition, the Ghana Railway Law (Act 779, 2008) will be reviewed and the Ghana Railway Development Authority re-structured to decouple the infrastructure development from the regulatory functions.

