Govt Condemns Raid On Police Station

Government has condemned the raid on the Kwabenya District police station on Sunday, January 21, 2018, by some gunmen to free seven inmates, resulting in the death of a police inspector on duty.

A group of six armed men stormed the police station in the early hours of last Sunday, attacked and freed suspected armed robbers who were in the custody of the police.

The situation has left many terrified with a section of Ghanaians calling on the government and the Police Service to hunt the culprits down and bring them to face the law.

Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul Hamid, at a press conference, indicated that there is a manhunt for both the freed armed robbers and those who attacked the police station to free them; and expressed the hope that they would be apprehended.

He gave the assurance that the security agencies were working hard to ensure the safety of Ghanaians in the face of some security challenges that have confronted the nation in recent times.

“While this is one of the isolated incidents that have unsettled the Ghanaian population, we wish to continue to assure the Ghanaian people that the security agencies are working to ensure the general safety of the population,” he assured.

“The preventive mechanism of the Police Service remains intact, which helps nib such occurrence in the bud before they become full blown criminal activity,” he stated.

Mr. Abdul Hamid indicated that the ability of the security agencies to arrest three persons who were in possession of seven grenades through the cooperation of the public, shows the resolve of the security agencies to maintain peace in the country.

Veep’s Health

On the health of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the information minister said Dr. Bawumia who is on a medical leave in London, is “doing very well.”

The vice president was reported to have fallen ill over the weekend and left the country for the United Kingdom where he is receiving medical treatment.

Mr. Abdul Hamid indicated, “The chief of staff and other senior government officials have been talking to him, God willing , he will be back home shortly to resume his duties.”

Debts

The minister also used the media briefing to dismiss allegations that government still owes “majority” of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) contractors. President Akufo-Addo revealed at a press encounter that contractors had been paid monies owed them.

“Out of the GH¢1.6 billion that the government owed to contractors, GH¢838 million was what was owed to GETFund contractors. GH¢470 million of that amount has been paid to them. There is an outstanding bill of GH¢367 million to be cleared. So surely, the bulk of what was owed to GETFund contractors has been paid,” the minster stated.

Salaries

Mr. Abdul Hamid also described as “false” news which circulated on social media platform, alleging that payment of January 2018 salaries of public sector workers would be delayed.

He said the news must be disregarded as the Account General has “sent payment advice of public sector workers to their various banks last Friday, 19th January, 2018.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak