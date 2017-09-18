My Gov’t Can Sustain Free SHS Programme – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said government will surely find ways of sustaining the free Senior High School (SHS) policy even though it is expensive.

The President said the benefits the country will derive from the policy makes it imperative for it to find avenues for its sustenance.

‘’This programme is a very important one, and we will find ways to sustain it,” the President said.

Nana Akufo-Akufo said though there have been a few challenges following the implementation of the programme, “government will look at all these challenges and fine-tune it moving forward.”

“Every new programme has its own problems, and the free SHS policy is no different, but we will surely get there,’’ he assured.

President Akufo-Addo has been criticized by the Minority in Parliament who say the programme cannot be sustained.

But speaking at a dinner on Sunday in New York, Nana Akufo Addo said: “I know what the Minority and other people have said about this programme –that we don’t have money to maintain it and the rest. I want to tell them today that we will find a way of maintaining this programme. We will definitely look for ways to sustain it.”

Nana Akufo-Addo is in New York with his wife, Rebecca Akufo Addo for the 72nd UN General Assembly meeting.

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to deliver a speech on the theme “Africa Beyond Aid,” at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development, at the Earth Institute, Columbia University in New York.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as with some CEOs of some global enterprises.

On September 19, the President will receive the National Achievement Award, on behalf of Ghanaians, at an event organised by the Africa-America Institute.

On September 21, President Akufo-Addo will deliver his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, and hold a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on September 22.

-Citifmonline