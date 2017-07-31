Gov’t To Build Ultra-Modern Music Studio

Scene from the AGM

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has revealed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has laid down plans to build an ultra-modern music recording studio for musicians in the country.

According to him, the government is concerned with the low quality of music production in the country, hence the decision to set up a studio that meets international standards.

The creative council president, who made this known at the 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) which took place on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), disclosed that the government has also planned to take some Ghanaian music producers abroad for training to broaden their scope in music production business.

He added, “One of the things this government has for the musician is that we’ve realised the standards in the music industry is continuously falling. This is made manifest when you play a Ghanaian song after songs produced from Nigeria or South Africa you realise a drop in the quality and this is because we are recording below standards so we want to move a notch higher.”

During the AGM, Rex Owusu Marfo, the board chairman of GHAMRO, 12 other executives were officially sworn into office for the next four years.

A senior State Attorney, Dorothy Habadah, who represented the Attorney General, presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Some of the board members that were sworn in include Ahmed Banda, first vice chairman, Mrs Diana Hopeson, second vice chairperson, Nana Tuffour, Tic Tac, Augustina Addison, Bice Osei Kuffour, Oheneba Kissi and Bessa Simons, representing composers on the board.

Benjamin Mensah (Big Ben), Ernest Kwasi Ennin, Seth Kwaku Amponsah and Rev Francis Boahen, representing publishers on the board.