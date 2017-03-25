Govt To Build Houses For Soldiers

Vice President Bawumia (middle), Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul (left) and Chief of Defence Staff Maj Gen OB Akwa and Ambrose Derry

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo administration is committed to rolling out a comprehensive housing project under a special initiative dubbed, Barracks Regeneration Project (BRP).

Dr. Bawumia disclosed this at the graduation parade held for 99 Special Medical Intake III at the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) at Teshie in Accra yesterday.

The graduands, who underwent five months of rigorous military training, comprised 51 for the Army and 24 each for the Navy and the Air Force.

“Special Medical Intake III training arose out of the high demand for officers of the Medical Corps to man the 37 Military Hospital, the medical reception stations in various garrisons of the GAF, the upcoming military hospital in Kumasi and also to meet the demand for international Peace Support Operations,” the vice president stated.

To this end, Dr. Bawumia disclosed that the Kumasi military hospital, which will be designated emergency hospital when commissioned, would take care of the medical needs of personnel from the three Northern Regions, adding that another military hospital is in the offing for Tamale as promised during the 2016 campaign.

The vice president further explained that under the BRP, the various existing barracks would be renovated alongside the construction of new ones to accommodate the ever-increasing number of personnel, adding that other infrastructural needs of the GAF would receive equal attention by government.

“The 37 Military Hospital will be upgraded with a new set of state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment to make it fit its merit as a referral hospital attending to the needs of the huge military and civilian populations, “he announced.

While commending the GAF for the efforts in various peacekeeping operations across the African region, Dr. Bawumia stressed that BRP is government’s effort to alleviate the acute housing deficiency confronting personnel of the Forces.

Dr. Bawumia urged the graduands to uphold what he referred to as “tried and tested image of the GAF” by exercising the highest of professionalism in the discharge of their duties to the expectations and demands of GAF and the nation.

He also reminded them of the need to keep to the tenets of their calling through a fair combination of medical and military ethics.

The Commandant of the GMA, Brigadier-General MN Akpatsu, said the GAF has curved an enviable niche for itself both locally and in the international arena which places a huge responsibility to zealously guard.

“As health practitioners the situation which confronts you daily can be complex and puzzling because the wellbeing and the lives of your clients are always at stake; but having the ethics of the profession to guide you in how to behave and determine the best course of action in every situation you find yourselves should not be too much of a challenge,” he stated.

Officers Cadets Juotengyebil Bernard, Nyarko Denis and Juo Lasidji Berlinda Narh received the Chief of the Defence Staff’s Award, Commandant’s Prize and Best Female Awards respectively.

The GMA was established in 1960 after years of reliance on foreign military academies to commission potential Ghanaians for the Ghana Armed Forces.

The GMA offers two programmes – Regular Career Course (RCC) and Short Service Commission Special Duties Course (SSC/SD).

By Solomon Ofori