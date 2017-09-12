Govt. Is Behind You… Minister Assures Starlets

Black Starlets

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has told members of the national U-17 side Black Starlets of government’s support ahead of this year’s World Cup.

He said in an interview at the Indian High Commission in Accra that President Akufo Addo’s administration was bent on supporting national juvenile teams to the highest level.

The sports chief pointed out that Nana Addo’s special interest in the Starlets stems from the fact that they (Starlets) are the future of the Black Stars, the country’s football flagship brand.

Mr Asiamah mentioned that “The vision of the President is to help the junior national teams to perform as it will help the senior side also.

“For the past ten years, Ghana has not been able to qualify for the FIFA U-17 tournament but we are happy that this year we have been able to qualify,”

“The Government is ready to give you all the needed support in order for the team to win the cup for the nation because it has been 22 years since we last won it. We are behind you and the whole nation is also supporting you,”

The coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and his men are scheduled to depart Ghana for Dubai tomorrow for training ahead of the World Cup.

They finished second in the last African Junior championship in Gabon.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum