“My Government Will Certainly Not Ignore Agric…”- President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is fully aware of the implications of ignoring the agricultural sector of the Ghanaian economy and has, therefore, pledged not to do so.



Speaking at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region on Wednesday, 19 April at the launch of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, the President said: “Agriculture remains the fuel that powers all our activities in Ghana. We ignore it at our risk. My government will certainly not ignore it.



“I give you my pledge: food crop farmers, fish farmers, and livestock farmers will all have the support and the respect they deserve from my government. We need to raise agriculture to a higher plane to be able to improve on the quality of life of our people. Planting for Food and Jobs is just the beginning.”



He said government intends to construct a 1000 metric tonne-capacity warehouse in each of the 216 districts. “The purpose of these warehouses will be to handle produce as well as to store the anticipated surpluses under the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign,” he asked.



“Government will also expand the feeder roads and networks to mitigate post-harvest losses and also ensure foodstuffs are available to customers.”

