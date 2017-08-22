Government Urged To Promote Tourism

Catherine Afeku – Minister of Tourism

THE PARAMOUNT Chief of the Kwamankese Traditional Area in the Central Region, Nana Idan Andoh X, has called on the government to ensure an aggressive promotion of cultural tourism to bring in more revenue to support the economy.

According to him, there are so many benefits in the tourism industry which can generate more revenue for the country if the government takes a serious looking at them.

He mentioned that there are so many tourist attraction sites in the Central Region, but people do not visit those places regularly because of the challenges they encounter when visiting those sites.

Nana Idan Andoh X, therefore, appealed to the government to put in effective measures in place that would promote and develop the tourism industry in the country.

The chief stated that though some investments have been made in some tourist sites, there was still the need for partnership with the private sector to develop them further in order to attract all categories of tourists, as well as creating employment for the youth.

Nana Idan Andoh, who announced his plans of travelling abroad to hold meetings with foreign investors to encourage them to come and invest in the tourism industry in Ghana, added that Ghana is heavily-endowed with rich heritage and nature conservation sites, which have remained undeveloped over the years.

He, however, appealed to chiefs to support aggressive promotion of cultural tourism to grow the economies of their communities.

As part of his effort to create employment for the youth in the area, the chief disclosed that he would make 50-acres of land to the government for the ‘planting for food and jobs’ project, adding that 20 acres of land would also be made available to the government for the ‘one district one factory’ project.