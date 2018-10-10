Government To Provide Insurance Policies For Small-Scale Miners – Charles Bissue

Charles Bissue

Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue says government plans on giving legal small-scale miners insurance policies after it lifts ban on small-scale mining activities.

According to him, the insurance policy will serve as a welfare package to the miners as they are prone to danger on daily basis.

Addressing the media on the progress made on the roadmap towards the lifting of the ban on illegal mining, Mr. Bissue said the committee will ensure every legal miner is insured.

“We are looking at ensuring that each miner within the country will have an insurance policy because hitherto, miners go out there and do not come back….so we’re speaking to insurance companies to actually ensure that each miner would have an insurance policy,” he said.

The Akufo-Addo-led government since March 2017, banned all small-scale mining across the country.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Mining was set up to deal with the menace of illegal small-scale mining in the country.

Mr. Bissue said government is fast-tracking its interventions towards lifting the ban on galamsey operations after the validation to give way to a well-coordinated mining operation.

-Ghanaweb