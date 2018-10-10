Gospel Stars Thrill Fans @ ‘MTN Stands In Worship’ Concert

Celestine Donkor

This year’s edition of the ‘MTN Stands In Worship’ was held last Saturday, October 6 at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The event, which was organised by MTN, brought together thousands of Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life on one platform to worship and praise God.

This year’s concert witnessed performances from South Africa’s Patrick Duncan and Nigeria’s Sammie Okposo.

The two artistes with international recognition mounted the stage amid loud cheers and a standing ovation.

They took turns each to entertain Ghanaian gospel music fans with many of their popular praise and worship songs.

Their stage performances got their fans, some music stakeholders, celebrities, politicians, among others, dancing and singing.

Pastor Joe Beechem, KODA, Joe Mettle, Yaw Sarpong & Asomanfo, Eugene Zuta, Celestine Donkor, among others, also performed alongside the headline artistes.

The artistes set the auditorium on fire with their stagecraft, dancing skills and unique styles of delivery.

Obaapa Christy, who also performed at the event, thrilled music fans with tunes that got them dancing all the way through.

Her vocal ability was even better than usual and fans couldn’t resist her performance as they demanded for more.

Celestine Donkor’s performance on the night was, without doubt, exciting. She also gave her fans a feel of good Ghanaian gospel music.

Joe Mettle and Joe Beechem were equally on top of their game and as usual, they thrilled the fans with their hit songs; leaving them craving for more.