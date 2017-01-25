Gospel Stars Chase Me With VGMA Bribe – George Quaye

George Quaye

There is little dispute about the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) being the most prestigious music awards scheme in Ghana and one of the best across Africa – but, it also comes with some level of accusations of bribery by some industry players – all of which have been baseless and never substantiated.

The likes of Kwaisey Pee (musician), Frimprince (Executive Producer), Dada KD (musician), DJ Oxygen (On-air-presenter) and others have all raised unverifiable cases of bribery in connection with the awards –www.entertainmentgh.com can state.

George Quaye, Head of Communications for Charterhouse Ghana, has added another intriguing twist to these bribery allegations that have dogged the scheme for years.

On the award-wining show – Pundits – which is telecast on GhOne TV, George Quaye who is the host of the show stated emphatically that the most offers of bribe that come to him as an executive of the scheme are from gospel artistes.

As monitored by www.entertainmentgh.com while discussing the topic: ‘The Dark Side of Ghana Music: The Envy, Hatred & Malice In The GH. Gospel Music Fraternity. A Reality, Perception Or Myth?’ – George Quaye who has so much experience as one of the producers of the event and as communications head for the VGMA board stated that a lot of gospel artistes have offered him bribe in exchange of picking awards.

He also asserted that some gospel artistes also engineer ways to thwart the efforts of other gospel artistes who gain nominations in the scheme – an assertion that was corroborated by accomplished music producer Kwasi Ernest, who was a panel member on the show.

–entertainmentgh.com