Gospel Rapper Cries Over Discrimination 

Kobby Salm

Gospel rapper Kobby Salm is not enjoying his gospel rap career the way he wants, as he says some Ghanaians have been discriminating against his style of music.

Kobby who uses rap to preach the gospel has been in the industry for a while now, and he is known for his rap agility.

But according to him, he has, on some occasions, been denied access to certain gospel platforms, and the simple reason is that he is a rapper.

He made the allegation on Saturday during the premiere of his latest video for his song, ‘Personal Love’, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

“They probably think I am just like a secular artiste,” he said as he clearly cited fellow Christians as the very people behind the unfortunate conduct.

“We wanted to do a show at a school, which name I don’t want to mention. We went to the headmistress and she was like no, rap music is devilish. We won’t allow any devil to our school to have an engagement with our kids,” he also revealed when he narrated one of the ordeals he went through.

“When someone walks in now and sees me in my boots and probably sees me in my chains too, the person will instantly judge me. Ghanaian society will instantly judge you. They are like which gospel artiste is this, wearing boot and chains. They quickly,” he added.

Kobby Salm is described as a fast rising gospel rapper within the urban Christian circles. He has some good songs out there, including the recently released, ‘The Blood’, which features sensational singer and ‘Project Fame 2008’ runner-up, Nii Soul.

He disclosed that the issue of discrimination is a big challenge for him because it is not inspiring others to invest into gospel artistes like him.

However, reacting to a NEWS-ONE question, he reiterated that he isn’t backing down from gospel rap music despite the challenges.