Gospel Musician Kofi Sarpong In Near-Fatal Motor Crash

Top Ghanaian Gospel musician Superintendent Kofi Sarpong escaped unscathed in a near-fatal motor crash on the Accra-Kumasi road.

Details of the road crash are sketch, however, Starrfmonline.com understands his mangled vehicle rammed into a truck loaded with lumber Friday evening.

He was seen in an amateur video praising God after surviving the crash. He reported at the Nkawkaw Government Hospital in the Eastern region for thorough check-up.

Reports say the award-winning gospel musician was due to perform this weekend at the album launch of fellow artiste Sir Gabby.

-Starrfmonline