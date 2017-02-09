Gospel Artistes Don’t Use ‘Juju’ – Anita Afriyie

Anita Afriyie

Gospel musician Anita Afriyie has denied reports that gospel artistes in the country depend on ‘juju’ (black magic) to be successful in their musical career.

The ‘Adehye Mogya’ hitmaker’s denial follows claims made by a spiritualist who appeared on The Pundit Show on GHOne Television that gospel musicians consult him for spiritual support.

The spiritualist, Nana Boafo, revealed that a large number of artistes consult him for spiritual assistance to boost the sale of the musical work, as well as their career.

He stated that in the Ghanaian music industry, gospel artistes consult and deal in ‘juju’ (black magic) more than any other persons in the industry.

He also pointed out that consultations and dealings in ‘juju’ by these artistes are done here in Ghana, Togo and predominantly in Benin.

Reacting to the claims made by the spiritualist, Anita Afriyie in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM pointed out that an individual who does the work of God cannot depend on the devil and be successful at what he or she does.

She added that it is possible for individuals to go for some supernatural powers to aid them with their works, but that will only prove how uncertain they are of their works.

Anita Afriyie said she serves a living God who is able to do all things for her and any other genuine Christian; therefore, she does not need to depend on any other supernatural power to be successful.

She complained bitterly about how gospel artistes have been tagged negatively by the media lately, adding that such tags tarnish the image of the gospel music industry and also belittle the gospel artistes.

It would be recalled that in August last year, Kumasi-based gospel musician Jak Alolome in a chat on Abusua FM in Kumasi with Nana Hemaa indicated that the situation is not peculiar to only gospel artistes, but that those in secular music are worse off.

“I have heard some of my colleagues are into juju but that is not the best for the industry. I am a true believing Christian and I know God is the only one who protects me and my music career and not any other god,” he emphasized.

“It is true some gospel artistes are engaging in ‘juju’ but those in secular music are also doing same,” he said.

According to him, he has, over the years, resolved not to indulge in such practices since it is at variance with his religious beliefs.