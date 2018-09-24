Gospel Artiste To Headline Girl Talk Concert 2018

Efya performing at the previous event

This year’s edition of the annual ‘Girl Talk’ musical concert will be held in December this year at the National Theatre in Accra.

According to reports available to BEATWAVES, this year’s event will be headlined by one of the veteran gospel artistes instead of the usual secular artiste.

According to the organisers (Palm Media), the headline artiste will be announced at the launch of the event in November.

The reports further said the members of the planning committee of the ‘Girl Talk’ concert are yet to choose one out of the five names of the gospel artistes submitted to them by the organisers of the event.

The committee is expected to submit the name of the headline artiste to the organisers by the end of this month before the press launch of the event.

When the organisers were contacted, they couldn’t corroborate the story, but only stated that a press conference will soon be hosted to officially launch and announce the headline artiste.

They, however, promised patrons of the concert a lot of surprises and an unforgettable night this year.

The previous editions have had surprises from artistes like M.I, Becca, Efya, Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Herty Borngreat, Trigmatic, Nana Ama McBrown and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu