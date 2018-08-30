Goosie Tanoh Joins Mahama, Bagbin, Alabi, Others To Battle For NDC Flagbearership

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and presidential hopeful, Augustus ‘Goosie’ Tanoh has officially declared his interest in the flagbearer race of the party.

Wearing an all-white attire accompanied by supporters, some of whom held NDC flags, Goosie Tanoh stormed the national headquarters of the NDC at Adabraka in Accra Thursday morning, to declare his interest.

Arriving at the party office at 11:00am, he was accompanied by the chairman of the Goosie branch of Anevon Court, Mr Eric Wrillimeg and hundreds of drum beating supporters.

He presented his letter of intent to NDC General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The supporters were clad in Goosie 2020 branded T-shirts which had the tagline: “We Have A Choice.”

Explaining the rationale of the theme behind his campaign, Mr Tanoh said Ghanaians have a choice to persist with bad governance or choose him to spark a change.

Mr Tanoh said although himself and other NDC members returned to the party at the behest of the late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2007, he said the National Reform Party is functional only because the Political Parties Law does not have a mechanism for dissolution.

